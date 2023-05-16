FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Butler County (Kan.) Community College defensive back Chris Rhodes.

Rhodes, 6-0, 183, committed to Arkansas on Tuesday following an unofficial visit on Monday. Rhodes played in four games for the Grizzlies before suffering an injury. He finished with eight tackles, seven solo and an interception.

Rhodes signed with South Dakota State in 2021, but after one year transferred to Butler County with the intention of attracting offers Power 5 schools. Arkansas, searching for defensive backs, provided that opportunity.

Arkansas now has two scholarships remaining in the Class of 2023.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville

Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech

A.J. Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky

Chris Rhodes, DB, 6-0, 183, Butler County (Kan.) Community College