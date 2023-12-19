FAYETTEVILLE — Former Georgia linebacker Xavien Sorey Jr. has committed to the Razorbacks. ‘

Sorey, 6-3, 230, was a five-star recruit out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Sorey finished 2023 with 19 tackles, including 15 solo, one sack and a pass breakup. Travis Williams is recruiting Sorey and has made a strong impression on him.

“Just seeing coach T Will,” Sorey said of the highlight of the visit. “I haven’t seen him since high school and he recruited me heavy so being around coach T Will. It was nice.”

Sorey visited Arkansas last Tuesday and Wednesday. He saw action in four games in 2021 as a true freshman thus preserving his redshirt season. He played on special teams in 12 games in 2022.

Arkansas’ Portal Commitments

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Fernando Carmona, OT, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Matthew Taylor, K, 6-1, 190, Hawaii

Doneiko Slaughter, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 230, Georgia