FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to stockpile outstanding talent for the Class of 2026 on Sunday with the addition of Cartersville (Ga.) Cass offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.

McWhorter, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, has been an Arkansas lean for many years and finally made it official on Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“ARKANSAS I’M COMING HOME !!!! FOREVER THANKING GOD !!! #GoHogs“

McWhorter’s commitment comes just three days after San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Tay Lockett, 6-0, 175, chose Arkansas over 40 other offers. McWhorter also has an impressive offer list of at least 20 schools.

McWhorter was one of the talented recruits who took to X when Lockett went public with his decision and praised the choice.