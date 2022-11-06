FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with a verbal pledge from Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson.

Henderson, 6-3, 235, had narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists were Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn. He announced for the Hogs on Sunday at a ceremony held in the school’s gym.

“They did a great job recruiting me and have done a great job talking to my family,” Henderson said. ” I have visited, the atmosphere there is great.”

Arkansas offered Henderson on Jan. 22. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas both on Jan. 22 and then March 12.

Henderson has helped Leeds to a perfect 10-0 season so far. Leeds defeated Fairfield 39-13 in the playoffs Friday night. They will now take on Scottsboro this upcoming Friday.

Earlier Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell decommitted from Arkansas. So now Henderson is the first commitment in the class. Russell is still being recruited hard by the Hogs and others.

Among the SEC offers for Henderson outside of his finalists were South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Some of the non-SEC offers came from Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.

Henderson, a four-star, is rated the No. 36 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2024 by ESPN. He has a grade of 86, No. 9 defensive end nationally, No. 21 recruit in the region and No. 2 prospect in Alabama.

Click here for highlights.