Hogs junior wing Mason Jones’s career-high 32 points in Rice wins leads to SEC Player of the Week honors

LITTLE ROCK — The cheerios fell in all the right places for Arkansas junior wing Mason Jones last Tuesday as he had career-highs in scoring (32 points) and steals (5) in the Hoop Hogs’ dominant 91-43 season-opening win over Rice in what was the debut of first-year head coach Eric Musselman, and that performance was rewarded on Monday as Jones was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

In 32 minutes, the 6-foot-5 DeSoto, TX, native also had career-highs in field goals made and attempted (12 out of 18 for 66.7% from the field), he was perfect at the free-throw line (4-of-4), plus he had 7 rebounds and 3 assists. His first two 3-pointers — he made 4-of-8 from distance in the game — got Arkansas out to a 6-0 lead over Rice, and he had 17 points at halftime as Arkansas led, 39-19.

“I was just letting the game come to me and the team had trust in me and knowing that Coach Musselman just wanted me to have fun and play,” Jones said in the player’s portion of the post-game press conference. “This year, I just want to have fun. Last year, I pressed myself and I was inconsistent. I was overthinking a lot and so this year I just want to have fun and let the game come to me and let the cheerios fall where they may.”

Musselman congratulated Jones on his SEC honor via Twitter on Monday: “Congratulations on a much deserved honor! Keep working hard.”

And immediately following his Arkansas-era-opening win, Musselman talked about Jones’ performance.

“You know, you really have to give Mason a lot of credit,” Musselman said in his post-game press conference. “For his whole career, he’s been a 3 or a 2, small forward/off-guard, we are asking him to play power forward. It’s no secret, that’s what he played the whole game tonight, and he accepted that. We have a guard-laden team, a guard-laden roster, and we need him to play the power forward spot. Instead of wondering, ‘Hey, I don’t want to that.’ But you know what, when he plays power forward he’s got his greatest mismatch. You saw that tonight with a career-high.

“… He had 28 or 27, and he said, ‘Coach, I need three more for 30.’ There were a lot of things that happened tonight that usually doesn’t happen in college. You’ll see that in the NBA…But, kudos to Mason for understanding in the flow of the game he had 27 points, I thought only NBA players knew how many points they had during the course of the game.”

Mussleman talked about Jones doing extra work in the gym as a springboard to development and improvement.

“I’ve talked about it before, we had so many guys in at 6 o’clock in the morning shooting before our 7 o’clock weight sessions. And they were doing it on their own. Mason was one.”

Jones scored 30 points twice last season — both coming in losses — as a sophomore-transfer in his first season at Arkansas. He was the Hogs’ third leading scorer (13.6 points per game), second-leading rebounder (3.9 per game), and second-leading assister (2.8 per game) in 2018-19.