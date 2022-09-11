The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 10 after their 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The poll came out around 1pm CT on Sunday. The Hogs jump to No. 10 to No. 19.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.

The Coaches Poll has Arkansas at No. 11.

The No. 11 Razorbacks face Missouri State on Saturday at 6pm at Razorback Stadium.