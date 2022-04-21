FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered University of Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Casey Rogers and hopes to add him to the Class of 2022.

Rogers announced the offer on Twitter Wednesday night. Sam Pittman has made no secret of the fact the Hogs want to add two interior defensive linemen out of the transfer portal. The Hogs jumped on Rogers quickly.

He is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior from Syracuse (N.Y.) Westhill High School and Old Farms (Conn.) Prep prior to his four seasons at Nebraska. The Huskers were reportedly surprised by Rogers’ announcement as they had him penciled in as a starter this fall.

Rogers had some bad luck with injuries in 2021. He injured his knee in preseason and then missed the first five games. He also aggravated the injury against Iowa late in the season. He returned to play in the final seven games, totaling 17 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

He recently missed spring ball, but was expected to be completely healthy in the fall. As a sophomore in 2020, Rogers played in every game with one start. He finished with 24 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. Rogers made his first career start at Northwestern, finishing with one tackle.

He played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 after redshirting in 2018. Rogers’ path to Nebraska almost didn’t happen.

Rogers was a standout lacrosse and football player at Westhill High School. He committed to play lacrosse at Nebraska where his father was an assistant coach after being named a high school All-American in that sport. He had a change of heart and opted for football. Thus the season at the prep school to gain more exposure for football recruiting. Western Michigan and West Virginia were ready to sign him out of high school for football.

The gamble to not take the two offers out of high school paid off quickly for him. After his season at the prep school in Connecticut where he helped them to an 8-1 record. Following his season, Rogers received scholarship offers from numerous Power Five programs including Cal, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, among others. He visited Alabama and Ohio State in December before committing to Nebraska.

Arkansas has added two defensive ends from the transfer portal in Landon Jackson and Jordan Domineck. Jackson is from LSU and Domineck played at Georgia Tech.

The Hogs have three scholarships remaining for 2022 and want to use two of those for interior defensive linemen if possible. Rogers would be a perfect fit for what Arkansas is seeking.