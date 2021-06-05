Hogs Hosting Seven Recruits in First Big Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and his staff wasted no time getting recruits on campus this weekend with seven official visitors in town.

The NCAA relaxed the COVID rules put in place last March and is now allowing recruits on campus. The Hogs hosted some unofficial visitors during the week as well.

Here’s a closer look at the seven visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Myles Rowser, Safety, 6-1, 185, Belleville, Mich.

Committed to the Hogs on March 28. A four-star with close to 30 offers. The other finalists were Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. Someone who is capable of helping Arkansas very early in his career. In 2020, Rowser had 50 tackles, including a trio of tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and one sack.

Anthony Brown, Athlete, 6-2, 190, Milan, Tenn.

A very versatile recruit who is good friends with Rowser. He recently announced a Top 12 schools. Indiana is also slated to get a visit on June 25. Could play any number of positions in college. Alabama, Michigan State and others are making strong pushes for him. As a junior, the versatile Brown completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 96 times for 927 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Tyrus Washington, Tight End, 6-4, 230, Leesville Lee County, Ga.

Arkansas would reportedly love to add him to the tight end room to go with Dax Courtney. He will be at UCF next weekend, then Cincinnati and Kansas State the final weekend of June. As a junior, he caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is being recruited by Cody Kennedy.

Jaron Willis, Linebacker, 6-2, 220, Leesville Lee County, Ga.

This four-star recruit who is teammate of Washington committed to Georgia Tech on May 1. He will officially visit Georgia Tech next weekend. He also has later visits set to Florida and Florida State. Talented recruit who could also play safety in college. As a junior, finished with 57 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Emery Jones, Offensive Lineman, 6-4, 330, Baton Rouge Catholic, La.

A big offensive lineman who is very talented. It will be hard to get him out of Baton Rouge and away from LSU. Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama and others are trying though. A four-star recruit.

Chandler Smith, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 180, Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic, Fla.

One of the fastest wide receivers in the nation. Being recruited for both football and track. He will be at South Carolina next weekend and Florida the following one. Has been timed at 10.28 in the 100-meters and 20.62 in the 200. Ole Miss and Georgia are also in his Top 5 along with his three scheduled visits. In 2020, he caught 23 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, Defensive Line, 6-5, 250, Middletown, Del.

He recently named a Top 8 of Northwestern, Arkansas, Michigan, South Carolina, Duke, Iowa, West Virginia and Georgia Tech. He will be at Georgia Tech next weekend, then Northwestern and finishes June at South Carolina. As a junior, he had 45 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.