FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Midweek baseball is back for the first time this season.

No. 3 Arkansas (4-2) begins its 13-game homestand by hosting Omaha (2-6) on Wednesday, March 2, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Razorbacks have strung together consecutive winning weekends to begin the 2022 season, kicking off the year with a series win against Illinois State before taking two of three games in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

Arkansas opened the tournament at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, with a 5-2 win against Big Ten foe Indiana on Friday and concluded its first road trip of the year with a come-from-behind 6-4 win against Louisiana on Sunday night.

Schedule

3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

vs. Indiana – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Wednesday’s game will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The contest can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Nick Badders, filling in for Phil Elson, will have the call alongside Bubba Carpenter on Wednesday.

A full list of radio affiliates is available here: bit.ly/36n0Lz7.

Matchups

Wednesday

Arkansas RHP Mark Adamiak (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Omaha RHP Jackson Gordon (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

Adamiak will make his first career as a Razorback this Wednesday. The redshirt sophomore from Shawnee, Kan., has appeared in one game this season, striking out a pair in a scoreless 1 1/3 innings of relief against Illinois State on Feb. 19.

The right-hander redshirted last year as a sophomore after appearing twice as a true freshman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Series History

Arkansas and Omaha will meet for just the third time in history this weekend.

The last two games between the Razorbacks and Mavericks took place in 1965, when the programs played a doubleheader on April 13 of that year. Omaha won both games and currently holds a 2-0 lead in the series.

In the Polls

Following their trip to Round Rock, the Razorbacks remain ranked in all six major polls released on Monday, Feb. 28, cracking the top 10 in four of them.

D1Baseball – No. 3

USA Today Coaches – No. 6

NCBWA – No. 7

Baseball America – No. 10

Perfect Game – No. 11

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper – No. 20

Home Sweet Home

Beginning with this Wednesday’s game against Omaha, Arkansas embarks on a 13-game homestand that will stretch into mid-March. The Razorbacks will host Southeastern for three games from March 4-6 before welcoming in UIC for a four-game set from March 10-13.

Grambling then comes to town for a two-game midweek series on March 15-16 before SEC play kicks off. Arkansas opens league action with a three-game set at home against SEC East foe Kentucky from March 18-20.

The Baum-Walker Advantage

Arkansas is 604-226 (.728) all-time at Baum-Walker Stadium, including 472-163 (.743) in 20 seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn. Since Baum-Walker Stadium opened in 1996, the Razorbacks have won 20 or more games in 20 out of the 26 total seasons played at the venue.

Arkansas has won 30 or more games at Baum-Walker Stadium in three of the last four seasons, doing so in 2018 (34 wins), 2019 (33 wins) and 2021 (30 wins).

Ramage Damage

Veteran pitcher Kole Ramage has emerged as the Hogs’ most-trusted bullpen arm six games into the season.

The Southlake, Texas, native has recorded three saves this year, logging a 1.86 ERA over 9 2/3 innings of work. Ramage has struck out 12 while limiting opposing hitters to a .147 batting average.

Two of Ramage’s three saves are of the multi-inning variety. He tallied his first multi-inning save of the season against Illinois State on Feb. 20, striking out six over four innings to lock down the ballgame.

The right-hander notched his second multi-inning save against Indiana on Feb. 25 in the Round Rock Classic, matching his season-high with six strikeouts over three innings.

