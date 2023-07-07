FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has 14 commitments for the Class of 2024 and several targets have announcements slated in upcoming days.

The Razorbacks hosted 33 recruits for official visits in June. Of those 33, obviously 14 are committed to the Hogs, 10 elsewhere and nine are still undecided.

The last commitment for Arkansas was Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 165, on July 4. Some key prospects have announcement dates scheduled.

The official visitors still uncommitted with announcement dates are Leesburg (W.V.) Tuscarora four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal, 6-9, 335, on July 10, Valley View four-star linebacker Brian Huff, 6-4, 225, July 12, Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, July 14, Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star safety Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 190, July 15, and Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, 6-4, 250, July 20.

The four visitors who are undecided, but haven’t set up announcement dates are Temple (Texas) Lake Belton four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170; Many (La.) four-star safety Tylen Singleton, 6-1, 210; Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215; and Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216.

It will be a big upset if Westphal chooses any school other than Clemson. He has long been considered a strong lean there. Huff seems to be drawn to Missouri though Arkansas, UNLV and UCF still recruiting him. Russell is down to Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina. Hampton has Clemson high on his list along with Arkansas and others. Jackson may be hard to get away from Florida, but Arkansas, Kentucky and Miami are trying.

Simmons doesn’t do recruiting interviews, but Arkansas, Clemson and Auburn are involved. Arkansas could be positioning itself with Marcus Woodson to pull off a stunner and get Bridges. Texas and TCU along with the rest of the nation are all trying to get Bridges, but the Hogs impressed him on his visit. The Hogs, Texas A&M, LSU and others are all working hard on Singleton. Arkansas is trying on Shaw, but Auburn, Notre Dame and Georgia may have the upper hand.

While he’s committed to LSU, Arkansas is still working hard on Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins, 6-0, 215. Atkins would be a great get for Travis Williams and the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 165, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas