FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Another full weekend of baseball at the best college ballpark in America is set to begin.

No. 3 Arkansas (5-2) continues its 13-game homestand with a non-conference series against Southeastern (4-5) this weekend. The action gets going at 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, inside Baum-Walker Stadium on SEC Network+.

The second game of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. First pitch in the finale is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

The Razorbacks have strung together consecutive winning weekends to begin the 2022 season, kicking off the year with a series win against Illinois State before taking two of three games in the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Arkansas won its first midweek contest of the campaign on Wednesday, breaking out for a season-high 15 runs and a season-high 15 hits in a 15-3 thrashing of Omaha.

Schedule

3 p.m. Friday, March 4

vs. Southeastern – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Saturday, March 5

vs. Southeastern – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, March 6

vs. Southeastern – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

All three games of the series against Southeastern will stream on SEC Network+ with Steven Davis (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. A full list of radio affiliates is available here: bit.ly/36n0Lz7.

Matchups

Friday

Southeastern RHP Will Kinzeler (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Saturday

Southeastern RHP Hayden Robb (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-1, 3.24 ERA)

Sunday

Southeastern RHP Hunter O’Toole (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 3.27 ERA)

Series History

This weekend’s series is the first meeting in history between Arkansas and Southeastern. The Lions enter the weekend with a 4-5 overall record, snapping a three-game skid this past Wednesday with a 4-3 comeback win at home against No. 25 Louisiana Tech.

Sooieville Sluggers

Jalen Battles (2), Zack Gregory (1) and Robert Moore (1) Brady Slavens (1), Peyton Stovall (1) and Michael Turner (1) have each swatted home runs through the first seven games of the season.

The Hogs hit a nation-best 109 homers in 63 games last year, setting a single-season program record in the process. Six Hogs posted double-digit homer totals in 2021, including returners Moore (team-high 16), Slavens (14) and Cayden Wallace (14).

Home Sweet Home

Arkansas is amid a 13-game homestand, which began with a 15-3 win against Omaha yesterday afternoon. The Razorbacks host Southeastern for three games this weekend before welcoming in UIC for a four-game set from March 10-13.

Grambling then comes to town for a two-game midweek series on March 15-16 before SEC play kicks off. Arkansas opens league action with a three-game set at home against SEC East foe Kentucky from March 18-20.

This year’s 13-game homestand is the Razorbacks’ longest scheduled stretch of consecutive contests played in Fayetteville, Ark., since the 2019 season.

The Baum-Walker Advantage

Arkansas is 605-226 (.728) all-time at Baum-Walker Stadium, including 473-163 (.744) in 20 seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn. Since Baum-Walker Stadium opened in 1996, the Razorbacks have won 20 or more games in 20 out of the 26 total seasons played at the venue.

Arkansas has won 30 or more games at Baum-Walker Stadium in three of the last four seasons, doing so in 2018 (34 wins), 2019 (33 wins) and 2021 (30 wins).



For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).