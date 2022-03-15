FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit two long touchdown bombs late in Tuesday’s practice to possibly provide a preview of what could happen this fall with redshirt junior KJ Jefferson back at quarterback.

Jefferson hit OU transfer Jaden Haselwood for a 55-yard touchdown that brought back memories of him throwing similar passes to Treylon Burks on this same field. The other long touchdown was Cade Fortin finding Landon Rogers streaking down the left sideline and hitting him in stride for a touchdown from about the same distance. Jefferson is impressed with what Haselwood has done since arriving on campus in January.

“He came in and got extra film work with the coaches and stuff to make sure he knows his playbook and plays and alignments,” Jefferson said. “With him coming in and just focusing on the playbook being able to catch on and learn quickly and make the transition from the meeting room on the field. I’m just extremely proud of him the way he’s come in and just each of the teammates bought into the account and we trust in him.”

What is Haselwood’s talent level and can he be a difference maker in the passing game?

“He can,” Jefferson said. “He’s big, physical guy. Has strong hands. Just being able to get him the ball in space. Also he can make guys miss and break tackles too. Just being able to get him the ball in space and let him work and be the athlete he is.”

Redshirt freshman Lucas Coley had some nice passes too while he got the second-team reps. Malik Hornsby missed practice with the flu. The one pass Coley would like to have back was the one over the middle that safety Anthony Brown broke on and intercepted taking it for what would have been a pick-6 if not whistled dead. But other that one throw Coley threw it extremely well most of the day. He also hit Haselwood with a nice gainer.

The defense got another turnover when running back Rashod Dubinion fumbled and cornerback Chase Lowery scooped it up and returned for a nice play. Linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon are the leaders of the defense.

Catalon showed a lot of class when Haselwood went down on the right sideline with what looked like a shoulder injury diving for a pass. Haselwood was out for awhile, but then returned and made some nice catches including the touchdown from Jefferson.

Safety Latavious Brini, a transfer from Georgia, and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, a transfer from LSU, both had nice breakups on passes during the drills. Junior cornerback Khari Johnson and redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul are running with the first unit at this time.

Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson had to finish up the day with the first unit at center after Ricky Stromberg suffered some kind of knee injury. He had his right knee wrapped in ice as practice ended. If Henderson has to work at center for an extended period first-team left tackle Luke Jones feels the Hogs are in good hands with the former Memphis prep standout.

“Marcus is very athletic, so it’s easy for him to adapt to different spots,” Jones said. “I believe he could play guard, tackle or center and be one of those guys for us to go at each position. He’s a hard worker, great athlete.”

Some players on the sideline nursing various injuries are junior running back Dominique Johnson, freshman tight end Dax Courtney, sophomore defensive lineman Landon Jackson who is a transfer from LSU, redshirt junior defensive back Zach Zimos, redshirt senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, redshirt freshman linebacker Kelin Burrle and freshman linebacker Mani Powell.

Arkansas will practice on Wednesday before leaving for spring break.