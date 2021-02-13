Hogs Hold On For Overtime Win Over Missouri Earning First Top 10 Road Win Since 1994

Mizzou Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO. on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

For the past several weeks the Arkansas Razorbacks had taken care of business while picking the SEC’s low-hanging fruit for a 5-game winning streak, and on Saturday in Columbia, Mo., the Hogs scaled to the top of the tree to pick off No. 10 Missouri, 86-81, for their first win over a ranked team in 3 seasons.

Albeit against a Missouri team missing 6-10 senior and interior enforcer Jeremiah Tilmon (25 points and 11 rebounds in the Tiger’s 13-point win in Fayetteville on Jan. 2), Arkansas overcame a 4-point halftime deficit, shot well in the second half in a back-and-forth battle, and outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the extra period for the victory as the Hogs erased the memory of a 3-of-23 effort on layups in their loss against Mizzou by making 18-of-30 on layups / paint shot attempts on Saturday. Senior combo forward Justin Smith, who missed the first matchup between the two teams a day after having ankle surgery, led the way with 19 points (including the Hogs’ final 2 in regulation, their first 4 in OT, and 2-of-2 at the free throw line with 3.4 seconds remaining in the extra period to ice the win) to go with 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

It was a day of many significant firsts for Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 26 entering Saturday) as the Hogs have: a) won 6 consecutive games in league play for the first time in 6 seasons (2014-15); b) picked up their first Quad-1 win against a NET Top 50 team of the season, which also serves as their first win over a team that would earn an NCAA tournament at-large bid if the season ended today; c) defeated a Top 10-ranked team for the first time in 8 seasons (’12-13) and the first time on the road in 15 seasons (’05-06); d) moved 4 games above .500 in league play for the first time in 4 seasons (’16-17); and e) won 3 consecutive SEC road games for the first time in 4 seasons (’16-17).

The Razorbacks, who evened their road record to 4-4, came into Saturday in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC while sporting the league’s fourth-best NET ranking. Their NCAAT resume now looks like this: 1-5 vs. NET Top 50 teams; 2-4 in Quad-1 games; 5-1 in Q2 games; and 9-0 in Q3/4 games. 

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman picked up his first win in six tries against a ranked team while coaching at Arkansas, and he moved above .500 in SEC games (16-15) for the first time since the early stages of league play a season ago. Musselman improved to 2-2 in head-to-head SEC coaching matchups against Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri (13-5, 6-5 SEC, NCAA NET No. 35 entering Saturday) has lost back-to-back games while dropping only its second home matchup of the season (and first since December) as the Hogs earned a season split in the home-and-away series. Missouri is now 4-2 against the current NET Top 26 and the Tigers are 5-4 in Quad-1 games.

Next up for Arkansas is a home game Tuesday against Florida (NCAA NET No. 25 entering Saturday), which gives the Hogs another chance to pick up a Quad-1 win.

Against Mizzou, Musselman went with the same starting five for the third game in a row: Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

Moody hit two quick buckets to stake Arkansas to a 4-2 lead, but Mizzou struck back with two 8-0 runs while building an 18-9 advantage. The Tigers led 29-22 late in the first half, but Sills had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and a drawn charge late in the half as the Hogs pulled within a 4-point deficit at the break, 35-31.

Each sitting parts of the first half in foul trouble, Moody and Williams managed to combine for 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists while Sills had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Arkansas shot 10-of-30 from the field (33.33%), including 6-of-15 on layups / shot attempts in the paint, 0-of-5 in the mid-range, and 4-of-10 from 3. The Hogs shot 7-of-8 at the free throw line (87.5%). Missouri was 11-of-25 shooting (44.0%), including 6-of-14 from 3 (42.9%), and 7-of-10 free throws.

The Tigers were plus-6 on the glass (22-16) while the Hogs were plus-4 in turnovers (11-7) in the first 20 minutes.

