Hogs Hold On For A Win Over The Wildcats, End 8 Game Losing Streak to Kentucky

Senior guard Jalen Tate made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left as Arkansas survived an unlikely three-point barrage from Kentucky while simultaneously ending the Wildcats’ recent dominance in the series with an 81-80 win Tuesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Razorbacks overcame a 14-of-26 shooting night from behind the arc (53.8%) by a ‘Cats squad that came in as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country at 29.8%.

Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 SEC, SEC Net No. 28 entering Tuesday) has won five consecutive league games for the first time in four years as the Razorbacks halted an 8-game losing skid against Kentucky (5-13, 4-7 SEC, NCAA NET No. 81 entering Tuesday) while improving to 3-4 in road games in 2020-21. The Wildcats have lost 7 of their last 8 games.

The Razorbacks continued their mastery against teams ranked outside the NET Top 60 as they moved to 15-0, while at the same time ending the ‘Cats dominance in the series that last saw the Hogs defeat Kentucky during the ’13-14 season in a home-and-away season sweep — two wins earned in overtime.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman evened his record in SEC games (15-15) as well as head-to-head matchups (1-1) coaching against the Kentucky’s John Calipari.

Next up for Arkansas is another road game against No. 10 Missouri on Saturday.

Against Kentucky, Musselman started Moody, Vanover, Davis, Smith, Tate for the second consecutive game.

Kentucky started 4-of-6 from three-point range and held an early plus-4 advantage on the glass (11-7) in building a 21-15 lead, but the Hogs chipped away and would go head 22-21 on a Notae three-pointer midway through the first half. Both teams traded buckets and empty possessions from there, but Davis outscored the ‘Cats 4-2 in the final 2:45 as Arkansas carried a 36-35 lead into the break.

Notae led the Hogs with 8 points followed by Vanover’s 7, Vance Jackson, Jr.’s 5, Davis’ 4. Moody sat out the final 11 minutes with 2 fouls.

Arkansas shot 14-of-32 from the field (43.8%), including 5-of-11 from 3 (45.5%), but only 3-of-6 from the free throw line (50%). Kentucky was 10-of-32 from the field (31.3%), including 4-of-9 from 3 (44.4%), and 11-of-17 from the foul line (64.7%). The ‘Cats won the first-half glass (25-19), second-chance-points (5-0), and fast-break points (7-0), but Arkansas won turnovers (5-3) and points-in-the-paint (16-10).