FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas took down Santa Clara 6-4 on Sunday night to advance to the regional finals on Monday.

The Hogs got off to a hot start in this game as Jace Bohrofen doubled to left center to drive in Arkansas’ first run of the game.

Then, a sac fly from Ben McLaughlin put the Hogs up 2-0 on Santa Clara in the top of the first.

Brady Tygart getting the start on the mound in this game against the Broncos and doesn’t allow them to get on the board in the first inning.

The scoring continues for Arkansas in the top of the third as Jared Wegner tattooed one into center field for a solo home run to put the Hogs up 3-0 on Santa Clara.

In the next inning, Parker Rowland extends their lead some more with an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-0.

Things get interesting in this matchup in the bottom of the sixth. Santa Clara hits a two-run double and that ends Brady Tygart’s outing.

He finished the game pitching five and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits with two earned runs and six strikeouts.

Will McEntire comes in and before the inning is over, a fielding error allows another Santa Clara runner to score making it 4-3 Hogs.

Kendall Digg then came up clutch like he seems to always do, he sent a 2-run shot to the yard putting the Hogs up 6-3.

Razorbacks were able to close things out in the 9th inning and earn a rematch with TCU on Monday.

The Razorbacks will have to win two games to advance, the first pitch on Monday of the regional championship at 2:00 p.m.