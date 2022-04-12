FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 19 Arkansas women’s golf team opens play at the SEC Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday, April 13 at the Greystone Golf & Country Club just outside Birmingham, Ala.

The Razorbacks will be paired with Texas A&M and LSU for the opening round to begin at 8:50 a.m. The tournament will feature three rounds of stroke play for the opening three days, with match play on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. The championship match on Sunday will be televised live on SEC Network at 7:30 a.m. The semifinals on Saturday will be available live digitally on SEC Network+.

Arkansas’ lineup will feature juniors Kajal Mistry, Julia Gregg and Ela Anacona, sophomore Cory Lopez and freshman Giovanna Fernandez.

Kajal Mistry leads Arkansas, coming off a 16th place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic to conclude the Hogs regular season. The Johannesburg, South Africa native notched three top-10 finishes this season with the best event of her career coming this spring. Mistry earned the first individual win of her collegiate career at the MountainView Collegiate, carding a 206 (-10) at the event – her best 54-hole score by five strokes.

Fellow juniors Julia Gregg and Ela Anacona hold down the second and third spot in the lineup for the Razorbacks. Anancona notched two-straight top-25 finishes and her third-ever event under par at the highly competitive MountainView Collegiate. Gregg earned three top-25 finishes this spring, firing four rounds under par through three events. Following in the lineup is sophomore Cory Lopez, who has not competed since the MountainView Collegiate where she finished tied for 42nd. Lopez’s top finish came at the Moon Golf Invitational, where she carded a four-over 220 to finish 26th.

Freshman Giovanna Fernandez will make her postseason debut as a Razorback, having only competed in two events this spring. Fernandez finished tied for 74th at the Moon Golf Invitational and took a share of 16th place in the final regular season tournament. At the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic, Fernandez moved up nine spots and earned career best 73s at the event.

The championship will be held on the Legacy Course – one of two 18-hole courses at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The par 72 course in the shadow of Double Oak Mountain measures 6,466 yards for the ladies.

More Information

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.