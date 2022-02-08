FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Dave Van Horn will have some options with position players and also Connor Noland appears set to start on the mound opening day.

Van Horn held a virtual Swatter’s Club on Monday and praised the depth he has when it comes to choosing options in the field.

“A couple of good grad transfers, Michael Turner hits left-handed,” Van Horn said. “Swings the bat and is good catcher. Chris Lanzilli a big right-handed hitter has a lot of sock. We need right-handed hitting to balance the lineup. Jace Bohrofren transfer from OU. I think you’ll see him in the lineup.

“In the field i could start 12 guys. I want them to make it hard for not to write their name in the lineup. And we’ve got to get our pitching straightened out before conference starts.”

Lanzilli, 6-2, 225, is listed as an infielder and outfielder who came from Wake Forest. Turner is a transfer from Kent State. The infield seems to be nearing a set group with Cayden Wallace moving from outfield to third base.

“Cayden Wallace looks like he’ll be our starting third baseman,” Van Horn said. “He’s played tremendous over there. He’s better than ever, Jalen Battles doesn’t look like he’s missed a beat. Robert Moore – what can I say? Brady Slavens is back, bigger and stronger and playing some outfield and first base. Kendall Diggs can swing the bat. Peyton Stovall, a left-handed hitter. He’s a second baseman but it going to play some first base for us this year.”

Van Horn has stated previously he considers Webb one of his best center fielders. Gregory is another outfielder who was elected one of the three captains. Leach is competing with Turner at catcher.

“Zack Gregory, better than he’s ever been,” Van Horn said. “Braydon Webb battled some injuries with his leg but had a really good fall for us. Dylan Leach is bigger and stronger.”

Don’t be surprised to see Van Horn give several players a chance earlier in the season to try and settle on the best group by time SEC play begins.

“Obviously we’re not going to use just one catcher,” Van Horn said. “There could be a third. We’ll see. We have to try to win every game. And we’ll have to ease some guys into it. We’ve got to put them in spots they can succeed. We’ll get them in there. We’re trying to win and be in position to host regionals but you’ve got to develop players.”

Battles returned for this season after it appeared he might leave for professional baseball. He was injured and missed some work earlier in the offseason. Van Horn is pleased to have his shortstop back.

“I kind of like seeing No. 2 out on the field,” Van Horn said. “It’s kind of neat to be honest with you. Jalen is tough enough to wear it because I’m sure he’s been razzed about it. I didn’t think we’d get him back. He’d been dogging me about it and I said, ‘If you come back next year you can have it but you aren’t coming back. Right before draft he said if I come back can I wear No. 2. Sure enough he’s wearing No. 2 and we’re glad to have him back.”

How is the injury progressing?

“Yeah, he’s way ahead of schedule,” Van Horn said. “He slid head first the other day in a scrimmage. I’m not saying he’s full speed with the bat because he missed 70 or 80 at bats in the fall. But from watching and learning he’s going the other way better. He’s stronger.”

It also appears that Van Horn will go with Noland on opening day against Illinois State. Van Horn has high expectations for Noland.

“Connor has been really good,” Van Horn said. “Day One in the fall you could tell he was different. You could tell in the summer. He stayed here and got in the best shape of his life. Changed his diet and that’s huge. He looks great. Last year he was hurt. He came back and we tried to pitch him and that wasn’t the best version of Connor Noland. We’re seeing it now. Can he be an ace? Sure. He’s got four pitches a regular fastball, a really good sinking fastball. He might have five pitches. They are always working on things. And he’s got stamina. You’ll probably see him Day One against Illinois State.”

While Arkansas has several established pitchers returning they also have some freshmen newcomers who are very likely to be involved this season.

“Some young guys are going to help us,” Van Horn said. “Left-hander Hagen Smith has a chance to jump into the rotation as a true freshman. Nick Moten a right-hander. Brady Tygart a right-hander. Austin Ledbetter, an instate kid (Bryant) has four pitches and throws a lot of strikes. I think he’ll help us. We have plans to use to those freshmen.”

Arkansas will open the season Friday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium against Illinois State.