LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Razorbacks are hitting the road for the first conference game of the season and hoping to come home with an iconic trophy.

The Hogs are headed to Baton Rouge to take on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in The Battle for the Boot. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Those not taking the trip to Death Valley can watch the game at home on ESPN or follow along on the ESPN App.

The Pig Trail Nation crew is also taking to the road to bring you this week’s GameDay Show packed full of preparations for this week’s faceoff. Viewers can catch the show in the media player above, or by tuning in to KARK 4 or KNWA at 10 a.m.

The Battle is a long-standing rivalry between the two teams and the game, normally played in November, has brought iconic moments throughout SEC football history. Both teams are entering the game with a 2-1 record. Arkansas is coming off a loss to BYU and LSU lost to Florida State University in opening weekend.

Head coach Sam Pittman says that winning against LSU on the road isn’t impossible, he’s done it before, but it will be a challenge especially in an environment like Tiger Stadium.

“There are some things you have to control, and one of them is the noise,” Pittman said. “We have to get ready for the noise. We have to play clean. We have to cut our penalties and our MAs back. But the noise is the biggest thing going out there. And then you have to celebrate the community, the people. You have to embrace them, which we did last time we were out there.”

