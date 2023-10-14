LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks make their way down to Tuscaloosa and face the No. 11 Crimson Tide.

Kickoff on the Annular Solar Eclipse day is set for 11 a.m. and can be watched on the SEC Network or the ESPN App.

The Pig Trial Nation GameDay Show is set for 10 a.m. and can be watched live in the media player above or on KARK and KNWA.

Our team is in Alabama and ready to rock and roll for this game!



The Hogs (2-4, 0-3) are still search for their first conference win of the season after on the road losses to LSU, Texas A&M and last week to Ole Miss. Alabama (5-1, 3-0) is coming off a four-game winning streak with their only loss against Texas in week 2.

Check back for more game day updates through out the day.