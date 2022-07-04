By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — The fireworks heard on Monday night were coming from Tulsa (Okla.) when Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease committed to Arkansas over Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma and others.

Tease, 5-11, 180, took official visits to Arkansas, Notre Dame and USC. He was at Arkansas the June 24-26 weekend. Tease has 27 offers, but it was Kenny Guiton and the Hogs getting his pledge. Following his official visit Tease knew Arkansas was where he belonged.

“I learned how I would fit in the offensive system,” Tease said. “We sat down and we had a meeting. We did a little slide show of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system. That’s pretty much what we learned new.

“I definitely got to see how I would thrive in the system and really it’s just a good spot man. It’s just a good spot. It’s not far from home. I like the campus. I like the people around me, the coaches. So it’s a good fit overall.”

As a junior, Tease played both ways for his school. On offense, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, Tease had 25 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and blocked a punt.

He ran one track meet as a junior and timed 11.05 in the 100-meter dash. In 2019 and 2020, Tease combined to catch 31 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.