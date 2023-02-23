FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team dropped another SEC game, falling to Mississippi State 87-73 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start in the matchup, outscoring Arkansas 25-9 in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks could never come back from that deficit, even though they cut Mississippi State’s lead to 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Hogs shot 23-65 from the floor (35%) and were 8-32 from beyond the arc (25%). Samara Spencer led the team with 25 points and Makayla Daniels was behind her with 17.

Saylor Poffenbarger added 11 rebounds.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors had to say after the loss in the video above.

The Hogs are back at home this Sunday for their final home game of the year against Texas A&M.