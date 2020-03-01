Hogs fall to Georgia; Lose 99-89 on the Road

Georgia ended Arkansas’ modest two-game winning streak with a 10 point win over the Hogs in a high scoring affair in Athens. The Razorbacks played catch up the entire game after a slow start.

Arkansas opened up stone cold from the floor missing four consecutive three-point shots while Georgia went inside for four quick baskets with a pair of three pointers thrown in for a 14-0 lead.

But the Hogs began to heat up after that. A trio of threes, one by Jaylen Harris and a pair by Desi Sills, cut into that lead which was down to nine with 11:00 to go in the first half. The surge didn’t last. Arkansas went cold again and Georgia hit the accelerator surging to an 18 point lead, 36-18, with 7:32 left. Vols forward Rayshaun Hammonds had the hot hand nearly equaling his per game average, scoring 11 points by the time he took a break midway through the half.

Arkansas climbed back in it from the free throw line behind the hot hand of Isaiah Joe. Joe sank four straight to cut the lead back to eight. Then, after the Bulldogs had pushed their lead back to 11, Joe hit a three-pointer with :03 left before the break, having scored 10 straight points for the Hogs who trailed 39-47 at the half.

Mason Jones finished the half with just four points, all from the free throw line. Joe led the Hogs with 14. Hammonds topped all scorers with 17 first half points.

The Hogs cut the lead to four points in the first minute of the second half on a layup and a three pointer by Jones but missed several chances to get it closer. Georgia surged again jumping the lead back to eight on an offensive rebound and dunk by Toumani Camara and to 11 on a three pointer by Anthony Edwards with 11:27 left in the game.

But Jones would go on a tear for Arkansas. Three layups and an assist on a layup by Joe cut the lead to just one with 6:03 left. Georgia got it back to seven before Jones struck again on a back door layup and foul that cut the Dogs lead back to two with 4:15 to go. Harris dropped it to one with a pair of free throws with 2:42 left. But that would be it for Arkansas. A layup by Hammonds and three pointer Tyree Crump extended the lead back to six with 1:36 remaining and it was all Dogs after that.

Both Joe and Jones scored 26 for Arkansas. Sills added 21.

Edward tallied 26 for Georgia. Hammonds chipped in 22. The ‘Dogs out-rebounded Arkansas 40-29 and shot a sizzling 57% from the floor.