FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 10 Arkansas (10-3-1, 6-1-0 SEC) got back in the win column after defeating Florida (5-5-4, 1-4-2 SEC) with three second-half goals.

The Hogs extended their home unbeaten streak to 29 matches in front of 2,478 fans at Razorback Field, the sixth-largest crowd in program history and Arkansas’ third top 10 crowd of the season.

Goalkeepers Phoebe Carver and Sierra Cota-Yarde combined for the shutout, with Cota-Yarde replacing Carver to start the second half.

It took just 1:17 out of halftime for Arkansas to get things going after a scoreless first 45 minutes for both teams. Junior forward Sophia Aragon took on four Gators defenders and goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg before breaking free for a right-footed shot. The goal was Aragon’s first game-winner of her collegiate career.

The Hogs extended their lead almost 20 minutes later with freshman Sabrina Jones’ first collegiate goal. Forward Ava Tankersley took a corner kick that was punched away, but not far enough for Jones to head the ball in from the edge of the six-yard box.

Tankersley netted her own goal in the 74th minute and extended her scoring streak to four matches. Midfielder Bea Franklin served a ball in that found the head of freshman Avery Wren in the 18-yard box. Wren headed the ball in front of Tankersley’s run to allow Tankersley to take a left-footed shot past Goldberg.

The Hogs had a 15-6 advantage in shots and an 8-2 edge in corner kicks.

Arkansas has now won at least 10 matches for the eighth straight season, the second longest streak in the SEC following South Carolina’s 10-season streak.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will close out road play at LSU (8-5-1, 3-3-0 SEC) on Thursday, October 19. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.