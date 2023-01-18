FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Arkansas is expected to hire Dan Enos as the new offensive coordinator and to coach the quarterbacks.

The hiring could be finalized as early as Thursday. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. Enos and Sam Pittman worked on the same staff in 2015. Enos spent the past two seasons at Maryland.

Maryland, under Enos this season, averaged 401.2 yards and 27.9 points per outing. The team averaged 141.3 yards on the ground and 259.8 through the air per game.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and only eight interceptions this season. Maryland just missed having a 1,000-yard rusher. Roman Hemby rushed for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 attempts.

Where Arkansas will likely prosper under Enos is at tight end. This season, Corey Dyches was second on the team with 39 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Dippre, another tight end, also caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Brandon Allen had an outstanding season at Arkansas in 2015. Hudson Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle were two of his favorite targets. That team also had such standouts as Keon Hatcher, Drew Morgan and others at wide receiver.

After leaving Arkansas, Enos spent was first an offensive analyst at Michigan before being hired by Nick Saban as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2018. He spent 2019 at Miami as offensive coordinator. At both Alabama and Miami he coached quarterbacks. In 2020, Enos was assistant head coach and tutored the running backs at Cincinnati.

He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-14 before joining Bielema’s staff. Enos has also had several other stops including Michigan State among others.

At Arkansas, Enos will replace Kendal Briles who left for TCU where he will be offensive coordinator and coach the quarterbacks.