Hogs Elect Five Captains for 2021 Football Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have five captains as they head into the 2021 football season including three seniors and a pair of redshirt sophomores.

Sam Pittman was asked about the captains following Thursday’s practice.

“That’s a good question,” Pittman said. “What is tomorrow? Friday? Friday we’ll vote on team captains and then we’ll announce them out here in the mock game on Saturday. The kids will vote – not the coaches.”

The captains are redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson. senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, senior linebacker Grant Morgan, senior safety Joe Foucha and redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon. Morgan and Cunningham are super seniors.

Jefferson is set to make his third start at Arkansas on Saturday against Rice. In eight games so far with two starts, Jefferson has completed 34 of 72 passes for 492 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola.

Cunningham is set to start his third season at Arkansas. He came to the Hogs from Iowa Central Community College. When Rakeem Boyd opted out of the 2020 season then Cunningham took over his spot at captain for the final two games. Cunningham has played in 21 games at Arkansas with 20 starts.

Foucha has played in 31 games with the Razorbacks and started 21 of them. He has 158 tackles, 68 solo, four for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries with one forced, three interceptions, one quarterback hurry and 10 pass breakups. Foucha is from New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35.

Morgan is a former walk-on at Arkansas who has gone on to earn All-America honors. In 45 games, Morgan has started nine. He has 212 tackles, including 79 solo, 16.5 for loss, four sacks, recovered a fumble, one interception, six quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups. He is from Greenwood.

Catalon has played in 14 games with the Hogs including nine starts. He has 105 tackles, including 54 solo, two for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered one, three interceptions and eight pass breakups. He is from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy.