ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas A&M leads Arkansas 17-6 at halftime of the Southwest Classic.

The Razorbacks have been limited to 124 yards of total offense including just 40 on the ground. Despite the issues running the football, Arkansas dug itself a deeper hole with a decision to go for it on fourth down at it own 40 with 2:49 remaining in the half. Sam Pittman talked about that play at halftime.

“Obviously they couldn’t make fourth and six inches down there,” Pittman said. “They scored before half. We’ve got to make it up.”

Arkansas lined up to punt, but then called a timeout as fans booed. Following the timeout, Pittman sent the offense back out there. Once again on fourth and short, the Hogs operated out of the shot gun. KJ Jefferson, who only attempted one pass in the second quarter, handed to Rocket Sanders. He was stuffed for a one-yard loss.

The Aggies then put together an 8-play, 39-yard drive that ended with Max Johnson throwing to Earnest Crownover for a 2-yard touchdown.

Arkansas scored on its first possession with a 52-yard field goal from Cam Little. That was the longest field goal in Southwest Classic history.

A&M answered it with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Evan Stewart. Arkansas and A&M then traded field goals. Little hit one from 25 and Randy Bond nailed it from 42.