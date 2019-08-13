Hogs Continuing Drills in Heat as Injuries Mount

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first day Arkansas practiced they had all 110 players available.

Since that time they have obviously had some players lose time because of injuries. The full pads and scrimmaging have resulted in some bumps and bruises, but so far only one really serious known injury.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin tore his ACL the first practice and is out for the season. True freshman Eric Gregory has a high ankle sprain and expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

A few players have gone down with concussions. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols missed some action last week, but has returned to practice. True freshman tight end Hudson Henry was in concussion protocol, but returned to practice Monday in a green protective jersey. He was still in the green jersey on Tuesday. Junior running back T.J. Hammonds is in concussion protocol now as well and not practicing.

Some other players noticed practicing in green jerseys on Tuesday were redshirt freshman defensive tackle Nick Fulwider, junior safety Kamren Curl and sophomore cornerback Jarques McClellion.

True freshman nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. wasn’t at practice on Monday or Tuesday. Sophomore wide receiver Daulton Hyatt is out with a hamstring injury. Senior cornerback Britto Tutt was riding a stationary bike on Tuesday to get his knee loosened up though he was in a regular jersey.

On Monday, former Razorback offensive lineman Johnny Gibson was at the practice and on Tuesday former defensive end Brandon Lewis was in attendance.

Among the NFL teams scouting Tuesday’s practice were the Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

Junior linebacker Giovanni LaFrance who left the football team last week has decided to play his final two years at Nicholls State.

By the glory of God I’m blessed to get another opportunity to do what I love and so with that being said I’ve decided to play my last two years of eligibility at Nicholls St University pic.twitter.com/fEojHvBMTx — Giovanni LaFrance (@_France9) August 12, 2019

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. Following practice today the defensive assistants other than coordinator John Chavis will be available to the media.