FAYETTEVILLE — The latest addition to Arkansas’ preferred walk-on commitment list is Aledo (Texas) defensive end Kyle Thompson.

Thompson, 6-3, 240, who is nicknamed Boogie, announced his decision Tuesday night on Twitter. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oregon State, Air Force and Lamar.

“After a great talk with @kendalbriles I’m extremely blessed to receive a PWO at The University of Arkansas to further continue my football and academic career. Thanks to my family and coaches that have supported me along the way.”

As a senior, Thompson helped the Bearcats to a 12-1 record. They were undefeated until running into Dallas South Oak Cliff on Nov. 26 in the third round of the playoffs where they fell 33-28.

As a senior, Thompson had 49 tackles, 30 solo, 14 for loss, three sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, two recovered fumbles, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, FIU Transfer

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr, DL, 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson

Kam Bibby, WR, 6-1. 180, El Dorado

John Paul Pickens, DB, 6-1, 185, Jonesboro

Brooks Edmonson, OL, 6-4, 295, Bryant

Kyle Thompson, DE, 6-3, 240, Aledo, Texas