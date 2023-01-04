FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a 46-win campaign in 2022, the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team is ranked #4 in the Perfect Game preseason poll.

PerfectGame.org’s website states that its mission is to “promote the game of baseball now and in the future by hosting the highest quality amateur events while providing meaningful opportunities and information to players, families, MLB organizations, college coaches, and fans.”

This is the second preseason poll that has the Diamond Hogs in the Top 10 after Collegiate Baseball’s pre-season Fabulous 50 poll slotted Arkansas at #7. The remaining upcoming polls include Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches.

The Razorbacks went 46-21 on the diamond last year and advanced to the College World Series for the third time in the last four full seasons. The SEC conference placed seven other schools in the Top 25 of the Perfect Game poll, including LSU and Tennessee in the top two spots.

The Razorbacks will begin the season with a trio of games February 17-19 in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, against Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State. The home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium is on February 21 against Grambling.