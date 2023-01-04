FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In celebration of the 100th season of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball, Hogs+ today announced a feature documentary that will tell the complete story of the program’s century-long tradition.

With a total run time of 80 minutes, the documentary spans the earliest days of the program at Schmitty’s Barn to the arrival of the Muss Bus. Featuring in-depth looks at the Sutton Era, the Rollin’ with Nolan days, the run to the 1994 national championship, and more, the documentary includes new interviews and commentary from more than 15 of the biggest names in program history, including Nolan Richardson, Sidney Moncrief, Joe Kleine, and Scotty Thurman.

The film will premiere in three parts, beginning Thursday, January 12, and will be streamed live at 7 p.m. CT on HogsPlus.com and on the Hogs+ OTT and mobile apps. Immediately following each episode will be a live reaction show hosted by former assistant coach and current radio color analyst Matt Zimmerman along with special guests from the history of Razorback men’s basketball.

Parts two and three of the series will premiere the following Thursdays at 7 p.m. CT – January 19 and 26, respectively – and will both be followed by a live after-show.

All fans can watch the live premieres and after-shows for free on HogsPlus.com as well as on the Hogs+ OTT and mobile apps. The series will then be available on demand for Hogs+ subscribers only. Hogs+ is the official content network for Arkansas Athletics, featuring exclusive storytelling, interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and more for only $7.99/month.

“People talk about how much Arkansas Basketball means to this community, but I can tell you, growing up in San Diego, Arkansas Basketball’s reach and impact goes far beyond this state,” said Head Coach Eric Musselman. “I remember watching The Triplets and the great Nolan Richardson teams. This documentary will allow people to experience the moments from the past 100 years that are part of not just Razorback history, but college basketball history.”

The series was directed by Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway, whose previous work includes assisting in the launch of the SEC Network and has contributed to Emmy-nominated studio shows for the network in addition to producing regular features for Hogs+.

Hogs+ is produced in partnership with Sport & Story, the leading provider of creative storytelling content in college athletics.

100 Seasons of Arkansas Men’s Basketball:

Part 1 – The Beginning – Premiere & Live After-Show: 7 p.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 12

Part 2 – The Legends – Premiere & Live After-Show: 7 p.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 19

Part 3 – The Pinnacle & Beyond – Premiere & Live After-Show: 7 p.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 26