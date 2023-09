FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN or the SEC Network Saturday, Sept. 30, in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas (2-1) will travel to LSU this week while Texas A&M (2-1) hosts Auburn. The Aggies won this game 23-21 last season in Arlington.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are both old Southwest Conference rivals. Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-34-3. Sam Pittman is 1-2 against the Aggies. Arkansas won the game 20-10 in 2021 on their way to a 9-4 season.