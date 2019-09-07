Hog targets Martavius French & Bryson Eason get win at North Little Rock, talk UA recruiting as Eason is down to UA and Tennessee

By Kevin McPherson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks haven’t exactly been linebacker rich in recent years, but they are hoping to double down on a pair Memphis Whitehaven thumpers in the coming months.

Head Hog Chad Morris is halfway there with 2020 4-star Martavius French (6-2, 240, ILB) already on board with a commitment, and he looks to be in great shape to land French’s “brother” in the Tigers’ linebacking corps in 2020 4-star Bryson Eason (6-2, 250, ILB), who on Friday confirmed that he’s down to the Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers after paring down a long list of high-major and SEC offers.

“Man, I love the Razorbacks,” said Eason following his 8-tackle performance (including 1.5 stops for lost yardage) in Whitehaven’s 23-0 win Friday night at North Little Rock. “I know if I go there, it will be a home (away) from home. Just knowing that my brother (French) is there, it just boosts them (the Hogs’ chances) up major. I’m not in a rush to make a decision yet, but whatever happens, happens.”

French had a moster game against the Charging Wildcats, finishing with 13 tackles (including 2 tackles for loss); a forced fumble late in the first quarter that set the Tigers up in the red zone leading to a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead; a pass breakup; and an early-fourth-quarter interception that spoiled a rare North Little Rock drive into Whitehaven territory.

Following the game, French talked about being a recruiter while expressing confidence that he can help the Hogs land Eason.

“As long as we’re still getting treated the same, recruited the same at Arkansas, it’s gonna be much love for them (the Hogs),” French said. “I’m gonna always have my boy on the side with me, you know I’m going to tag him in a little bit. I’m gonna pull that off (winning an Eason commitment) for us.”

French will get Eason to Fayetteville soon as both players said they plan to visit together the weekend of Oct. 18-20 when Arkansas hosts Auburn, but French said he’s planning to get to campus sooner than that.

“I’m probably going to visit for a home game this month,” he said.

French and Eason are a formidable duo for a stingy front seven in Whitehaven’s defense, and both already have SEC size. What makes them so tough is combining agility, flexibility, and ball-hawking instincts with that size.

“You know we go out and practice real hard each and every day, so letting a team score is just like disrespectul,” Eason said. “It’s just something we can’t let happen. Playing next to Martavius is like, it’s beautiful. I know somebody’s there that’s on the side of me that’s going to make a play every time, and always got my back.”

Linked below are Twitter posts with linked game highlights, photos, and interviews with 2020 Arkansas targets and 4-star linebackers Martavius French and Bryson Eason …

