Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase set for Alma on Saturday

By Otis Kirk

The Seventh Annual Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase will be held on Saturday at Alma High School.

The event will feature 12 schools with play beginning at 9 a.m. with the pool play which will conclude at 1:05. The single-elimination tournament will begin at 2 p.m. with the championship game slated to begin at 4:05 p.m.

The teams in Pool A are Alma, Fayetteville White, Mansfield, Fort Smith Northside Red, Springdale Har-Ber and Van Buren Green. In Pool B, the group includes Bentonville West, Farmington, Fayetteville Gray, Northside Black, Russellville and Van Buren White.

The schedule and times for pool play are as follows.

Field 1

9-9:20 a.m. — Alma vs. Fayetteville White

9:25 – 9:45 — Russellville vs. Van Buren White

9:50 – 10:10 — Alma vs. Van Buren Green

10:15 – 10:35 — Bentonville West vs. Van Buren White

10:40 – 11 — Alma vs. Northside Red

11:05 – 11:25 — Bentonville West vs. Northside Black

11:30 – 11:50 — Alma vs. Har-Ber

11:55 – 12:15 — Bentonville West vs. Russellville

12:20 – 12:40 — Alma vs. Mansfield

12:45 – 1:05 — Bentonville West vs. Fayetteville Gray

Field 2

9 – 9:20 a.m. — Mansfield vs. Northside Red

9:25 – 9:45 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Northside Black

9:50 – 10:10 — Northside Red vs. Har-Ber

10:15 – 10:35 — Farmington vs. Fayetteville Gray

10:40 – 11 — Fayetteville White vs. Van Buren Green

11:05 – 11:25 — Farmington vs. Van Buren White

11:30 – 11:50 — Fayetteville White vs. Northside Red

11:55 – 12:15 — Farmington vs. Northside Black

12:20 – 12:40 — Fayetteville White vs. Har-Ber

12:45 – 1:05 — Farmington vs. Russellville

Field 3

9 – 9:20 a.m. — Har-Ber vs. Van Buren Green

9:25 – 9:45 — Bentonville West vs. Farmington

9:50 – 10:10 — Fayetteville White vs. Mansfield

10:15 – 10:35 — Northside Black vs. Russellville

10:40 – 11 — Mansfield vs. Har-Ber

11:05 – 11:25 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Russellville

11:30 – 11:50 — Mansfield vs. Van Buren Green

11:55 – 12:15 — Fayetteville Gray vs. Van Buren White

12:20 – 12:40 — Northside Red vs. Van Buren Green

12:45 – 1:05 Northside Black vs. Van Buren White

1:10 – 1:55 p.m. — Lunch Break

2 – 4 p.m. — Single-Elimination Tournament

4:05 p.m. — Championship Game

Field 1 — South end of the main stadium near the field house.

Field 2 — North end of the main stadium.

Field 3 — Grass practice field behind visitors parking lot.