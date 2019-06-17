Hoop Hogs Notebook: Kerry Blackshear’s Next Visit, more Grad-Transfer Options, Daniel Gafford Update

Daniel Gafford update with 2019 NBA Draft fast-approaching (Thursday night at Barclays Center in New York): Former Arkansas big man Daniel Gafford (6-11 forward / center, El Dorado native) worked out for at least seven NBA teams — Detroit (picks No. 15 in first round and No. 45 in second round), Oklahoma City (pick No. 21 in first round), Atlanta (picks No. 8 in the first round and Nos. 35, 41, and 44 in the second round), Charlotte (picks No. 12 in the first round and Nos. 36 and 52 in the second round), Utah (picks No. 23 in the first round and No. 53 in the second round), Chicago (picks No. 7 in first round and No. 38 in second round), and Indiana (picks No. 18 in first round and No. 50 in second round). Gafford also worked out in front of representatives from 17 NBA teams during a Pro Day in Miami in early June, and he took part in the Draft Combine in Chicago in May.
Gafford is generally projected to be selected anywhere from mid first round to early second round. He entered the draft pool following a sophomore season in 2018-19 in which he led the Hogs and was top 5 in the SEC in scoring (16.9 points per game), rebounding (8.7), blocked shots (2.0), and field goal percentage (66.0%). A consensus All SEC first team selection last season, Gafford is expected to be the first Razorback drafted since 2015 when Little Rock native and 2014-15 SEC Player of the Year Bobby Portis was selected 22nd overall in the first round by the Chicago Bulls.