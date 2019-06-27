Blayne Toll’s Decision Coming Friday

By Otis Kirk
Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2020 and on Friday he will announce his college decision.
It’s coming tomorrow at 12pm…. 🍊, ⭕️🙌🏽,🐗….. — Blayne Toll (@theblaynetoll) June 27, 2019
Toll, 6-6, 247, took an official visit to Arkansas on June 12-14 and then was at Tennessee this past weekend. Oklahoma, Memphis and Ole Miss were the other three schools that made his Top 5 that he released on May 2.
Toll holds 26 offers and is Hogville.net’s No. 1 prospect in Arkansas in 2020.