Hog Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk 8-23-20

This week our football insider Otis Kirk gives an update on 4 Razorback recruits.

We begin with Cameron Ball, a 3-star defensive tackle out of Atlanta who recently put Arkansas in his top 5.

Kirk then discusses Cameron Little, a kicker for committed to play for the Hogs 2021 class who recently landed on the 2nd Team All-USA High School Football Team.

Lastly, Kirk goes in depth on Albert Regis who has Arkansas in his top 6 schools and Solomon Wright who will play playing in the NWA area this weekend.