FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson and Courtney Mims recap the Red-White Game and who some of the big standouts from that intra-squad scrimmage were, big recruiting news for the Hogs this week and a pro Hogs update.

To see the full segment, click the video above.

The Hogs have two exhibition games coming up in October. Their first is against UT Tyler on Oct. 20 and then against Purdue on Oct. 28.