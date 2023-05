FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson and Courtney Mims discuss how the NBA Combine went for Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV.

They also discuss the possibility of Jordan Walsh and Devo Davis coming back next season and the seven scholarship offers the Hogs put out this week to 2025 and 2026 recruits.

To see the full segment, check out the video above.