This week in our Arkansas basketball report, Kevin McPherson gives some insight as to how the Razorbacks practices are going so far.

McPherson also discusses Isaiah Joe entering the NBA Draft as well as choosing to sign with former Arkansas track star, Mike Conley Sr.

Lastly, McPherson breaks down Derrian Ford’s game. Ford is a recruit for the 2022 class and had a virtual meeting with the staff last week. To find out how it went, watch the video above.