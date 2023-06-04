Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – We’ve got some Grant Nelson news to break down in this week’s Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson, sponsored by Dr. Pepper.
For the full scoop head to the video above.
by: Will Moclair
Posted:
Updated:
Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – We’ve got some Grant Nelson news to break down in this week’s Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson, sponsored by Dr. Pepper.
For the full scoop head to the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now