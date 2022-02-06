The Arkansas men’s basketball team has strung together eight-straight wins, and now, after starting conference play at the bottom of the leaderboard, they’ve jumped to third in the SEC.

But now the Razorbacks head into the second half of their conference schedule and it begins with the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Hogs as seven of their next eight games are Quad-1 win opportunities.

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we dive into the tough part of Arkansas’ schedule and tell you the 5-star recruits that have been flocking to watch games as Bud Walton Arena lately.