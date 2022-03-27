In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we recap Arkansas’ incredible season. From a team that many at the start of SEC play were skeptical about to a squad dancing to their second Elite Eight, we break down where this team ranks in Hog history.

We also fill you in on the McDonald’s All-American game featuring a few future Razorbacks and huge announcement coming on Monday with five-star recruit Anthony Black.

Will Arkansas be able to land one of the best point guards in the nation? We let you know in our Hog Hoops Report.