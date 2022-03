The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight year in the NCAA Tournament after taking down Vermont and New Mexico State in the first two rounds in Buffalo, New York.

Now the Razorbacks will meet the top-seed in the entire bracket, Gonzaga. In our Hog Hoops Report, we break down what went right for Arkansas in the first weekend, preview the matchup against the Zags and discuss some big names the Hogs are chasing on the recruiting trail.