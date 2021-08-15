Hog Hoops Report: Arkansas practices, NBA Summer League & Portis back home

The Arkansas men’s basketball team has finished up their summer workouts, but a handful of former Hogs are just getting started in the pros as part of the NBA Summer League.

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Nick Petraccione and Kevin McPherson talk about their impressions of the Razorbacks heading into the new year with a new look. They also discuss how former Arkansas players like Moses Moody and Isaiah Joe are performing in the pros.

And finally, McPherson gives us an update on Bobby Portis as he returned home to Little Rock this weekend.

How do the Hogs look this year and which former Razorbacks will make it onto an active NBA roster so far through the Summer League? Find out in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.