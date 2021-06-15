Hog Hoops coaches begin directly contacting 2023 recruits at strike of midnight Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK — Starting at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, which was the first time Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to 2023 recruits, the Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff lit up the phone / text lines by contacting 20-plus prospects with more to follow.

From 5-star talents to emerging, under-the-radar 3-stars, the Hogs once again cast a wide recruiting net.

One of those recruiting targets that Arkansas reached out to at or around midnight is national Top 50 prospect Kaleb Glenn (6-6 small forward, Louisville Male High School, composite national No. 44 / 4-star).

“They did (reach out) after midnight,” said Glenn, who said he heard from Head Hog Eric Musselman. “He told me he really likes watching me play and thinks I can fit into their NBA system offense. They want to build a relationship going forward.”

Glenn said he’s not yet established visit plans with Arkansas.

“I don’t know as of right now,” he said. “We have only texted, could probably get something set up once we get on the phone.”

Glenn holds offers from Louisville, Arizona State, South Carolina, Iowa State, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas also reached out to at least four 2023 in-state prospects: Bryson Warren (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native), Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock), Ryan Forrest (6-3 guard/wing, Marion), and Jayden Forrest (6-1 point guard, Marion).

According to player and source confirmation obtained by Hogville.net, the Razorbacks coaching staff contacted the following 2023 recruits (Tweet content and tweet links provided below) …

* 2023 Arkansas offer & Nat’l No. 32 / 4* Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG, Link Year Academy) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Arkansas offer & Nat’l No. 57 / 4* Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG, Sunrise Christian Academy) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects

* Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal reached out to both in-state 2023 Nat’l Top 50 prospects Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish and Layden Blocker @Laygogetit at midnight (Tues, 6/15) …

* Also reaching out to 2023 Hog target Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish were Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, George Washington, & Tennessee State …

* Updated contact list for 2023 Hog target Layden Blocker @Laygogetit: Arkansas, St John’s, Tennessee, Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Memphis, George Washington, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina

* Arkansas & Little Rock contacted 2023 Marion guards Ryan Forrest @RyanFor18985366 and Jayden Forrest @jayden_forrest

* 2023 Nat’l No. 30 / 5* KJ Lewis (6-4 SG, El Paso, TX) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Arkansas has reached out to 2023 Nat’l No. 26 / 5* Taison Chatman @tchat04 (6-3 CG, Minneapolis, MN) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Nat’l No. 9 / 5* Baye Fall (6-10 F/C, Lutheran-Parker in Colorado) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 22 / 5* Isaiah Collier @isaiahcollier04 (6-1 PG, Wheeler HS, Marietta, GA) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Hog offer & Nat’l No. 23 / 5* Taylor Bol Bowen @taylorbolbowen (6-8 CF, Brewster Academy in RI) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects

* 2023 Nat’l No. 11 / 5* Robert Dillingham @robbwitdashifts (6-1 G, Combine Academy in N.C.) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* ’23 Hog offer & Nat’l No. 32 / 4* Gus Yalden (6-8 F, IMG Academy) was contacted by Arkansas HC Eric Musselman at midnight Tues, June 15, first day coaches can reach out to c/o ’23 prospects … we wrote about Gus & his thoughts on Arkansas when he picked up his Hog offer in April

* 2023 Nat’l No. 31 / 4* Stephon Castle (6-5 G, Covington, GA) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 4-star Ja’Kobe Walter (6-5 SG, McKinney, TX) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 27 / 4* Chris Lockett, Jr. @yeah_chris2 (6-3 CG, New Orleans) was contacted by Arkansas around midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 33 / 4* Justin McBride @JustinMcbride23 (6-6 CF, Oak Hill Academy) told me he was contacted by Arkansas after midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l No. 44 / 4* Kaleb Glenn @ka1ebglenn (6-6 SF, Louisville Male HS) was contacted by Arkansas at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Nat’l Top 100 Brady Dunlap (6-7 SF/wing, Studio City, Calif.) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* 2023 Nat’l Top 100 Brandon Garrison @brandonGarriso (6-9 F/C, Oklahoma City) was contacted by Arkansas after midnight on Tuesday, June 15, the first day coaches can reach out to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Source: Arkansas asst coach Gus Argenal has reached out to 2023 Assane Diop (6-10 F/C, Belleview Christian School in Colorado) … beginning midnight on Tuesday, June 15, Division 1 coaches could reach out directly to c/o 2023 prospects …

* Arkansas contacted the trio of 2023s Nate Sasser (6-6 SF, West Palm Beach, FL), Cameron Barnes (6-9 F, Duncanville, TX), & Malik Presley (6-6 SF, San Marcos, TX) at or after midnight on Tues, June 15, the first day coaches could reach out to c/o 2023 prospects