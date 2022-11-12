FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Razorbacks host another team on The Hill this weekend as they face off against LSU for the Battle of The Boot.

The Hogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on on ESPN or the ESPN App.

This game has been a long standing rivalry between the two boarding SEC schools. Last year’s game was a nail-bitter where the Hogs secured The Boot in an overtime win. This year, the Hogs are going in at 5-4 after last week’s loss to Liberty, while the No. 7 Tigers are 7-2 coming off a win over Alabama.

It’s a cold one on The Hill for fans on Saturday as Fayetteville saw overnight winter weather and snow on the ground just hours before kickoff.

Grounds crew is getting the field ready for kickoff! 💪🏼



We’ll see you at 10am for the Game Day Show. #WPS pic.twitter.com/In4cD6wqdS — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 12, 2022

Continue to check back throughout the day for more gameday updates.

WOOO PIG SOOIE