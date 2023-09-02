LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The wait for Razorback football fans is finally over. It’s game day!

The Razorbacks kickoff the season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday at noon, and the Arkansas Storm Team has predicted a hot one for the players and the fans.







Fans not attending the game can watch the Hogs on ESPN, the SEC Network or stream it on ESPN+.

The Pig Trail Nation crew will be live at War Memorial for the Game Day Show, which you can catch here at 10 a.m. in the media player above.

Continue to check back here for more live game day updates as the Hogs get ready to take on the Catamounts.