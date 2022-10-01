FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The No. 20 Razorbacks are back on home turf as they host the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

These talent filled teams will kickoff October game day Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.

The Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss against the Texas A&M Aggies making their record 3-1, while the Tide holds onto their undefeated record this season after their one point win over Texas in week two.

Pre-Game Coverage

The Pig Trail Nation Game Day Crew will be live on the Hill at 10 a.m. for game day coverage.

Live-Game Coverage

Kickoff between Hogs and Tide set for 2:30 p.m.

Post-Game Coverage

Hogville Live Stream will begin shortly after the game.

Follow along right here for all the pre-game, game and post-game coverage.

