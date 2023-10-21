FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks have returned home to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Kickoff for the Razorback homecoming game is set for 11 a.m. and can be watched on ESPN or the ESPN App.

The Pig Trail Nation GameDay Show is set for 10 a.m. and can be watched live in the media player above or on KARK and KNWA.

The Hogs (2-5, 0-4) are aiming to break their losing streak and claim their first conference win of the season. Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) is hoping for their first SEC win as well.

Check back for more game day updates throughout the day.