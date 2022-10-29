AUBURN, Ala – After a week of rest during a bye week, the Hogs are on the road to face the Auburn Tigers for the last SEC game day Saturday in October.

It will be an early one in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff at 11 a.m. and can be viewed at home on ESPN or the ESPN App.

First quarter

The Razorbacks took the field against the Tigers with back and forth scoreless possessions, where Auburn missed a 46 yard field goal, and Arkansas’s Jadon Haselwood fumbled the ball on the Arkansas 36.

After the fumble, Auburn pushed the ball down and then went for another 46 yard field goal, making the score 0-3 with 5:55 to go in the first quarter.

Arkansas’s quarterback KJ Jefferson worked along side Rocket Sanders and answered in the Hog’s next possession with 8 plays ending in a one yard touchdown by Jefferson.

Auburn’s last possession of the first quarter unfruitful. The Hogs start the second quarter at the Arkansas 24.

During the bye week, Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman talked on getting healthy, areas of their games to work on and how they were preparing for this week against Auburn.

